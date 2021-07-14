Walter Harvey Rose, 87, of Village, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 5, 2021, at home where he wanted to be. He was born on February 26, 1934, to the late Richard Baton Rose and Lucinda “Gerty” Golden Gertrude Luckham Rose in Weems, Virginia.
Walter was born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia and the Rappahannock River was his waterway. Walter excelled at fishing and hunting. He attended Lancaster County Schools where he met his forever love, Rebecca Mae Benson in 4th grade. It truly was love at first sight
On March 31, 1951, Walter married Rebecca. She was 15 (almost 16) and he was 17. Together they began their lives and created their legacy. Walter worked hard for his young family as Waterman on the Rappahannock hauling most anything...crab, fish, oysters, you name it. As his family began to grow, Walter changed his career to construction forming his own successful company, Rose’s Home Improvements. He was an exceptional craftsman and was known for his high quality work.
A relationship with the Lord was very important to Walter and he and Rebecca raised their children in such a way. Christian values were important in the Rose household. Although he was raised attending Wesley Presbyterian Church, he later moved to Grace Bible Baptist Church where he found his church family. It was a beautiful fit where he was able to raise his five children to know Jesus.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, Robert, Joe, and Wesley Rose; daughters, Rebecca Lorraine Rose (07/04/1954) and Vicky Lynn Rose (09/06/2009).
He is survived by his adoring wife of 70 years, Rebecca Mae Benson Rose; his children, Teresa Marie Rose Schools (Ernest), Janet Carol Rose, Walter Harvey Rose Jr. (Laura), and Robert Allen Rose (Brenda); eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.
Graveside services were held 11:00 a. m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Wesley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Weems, Va.