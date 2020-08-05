Walter Eugene Collins of Farnham passed away July 27, 2020. He was known as Gene to his many friends. He was born May 18, 1941 and spent his early years in Silver Spring, MD. He attended the University of Maryland and was loyal to the Maryland Terrapins. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. Gene also enjoyed watching NASCAR and always cheered on the Fords. He loved music and if you heard a song and couldn’t think of who sang it, you could call Gene and be fairly confident that he would know the answer.
Over the years, Gene worked for a number of local businesses including Fiddler Oyster Company, Rice Oyster Company, Younger Coggin Distributors, Simonson Marine Railway with Herbert Spools, and Al Pugh Distributing Company.
In his later years, Gene made his rounds each afternoon, stopping to visit and enjoy the company of his friends. He kept dog treats in his car for his canine friends. He was a generous soul and enjoyed being around people. He loved Christmas lights and the company of his cats. His most recent cat companion was affectionately known as Sarge.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Pauline and Merton Collins, as well as his grandmother, Zula B. Vaughan of Farnham.
Contributions made be made in Gene’s memory to the Richmond County Fire Department or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
There will be a private gathering of friends to see him on his way. He will be missed by many.