Walter Benjamin Johnson, age 91, of Mount Holly, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born on May 25, 1930 in Chiltons, Virginia to Walter Earl and Florence Conroy Johnson and was a member of Currioman Baptist Church.
Walter was a retired Civil Superintendent with United Engineers. He started out in his career as a union carpenter with most of his career as a Supervisor working on power plants. Walter loved hunting and fishing. He owned his own plane and had a passion for flying. Always serving his civic duties, Walter was Mason and a Shriner for over 50 years.
He is survived by a son, Walter B. “Benny” Johnson; grandchildren, Walter B. “Wally” Johnson, III and Trevor Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Allie, Jacob, Everly, and Tyler.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Hall Johnson.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Carmel United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Currioman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 841, Montross, VA 22520.