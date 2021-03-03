Virginia Graham Prescott Dodson, 94, departed this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born August 5, 1926 in Farnham, Virginia to William Lawson Prescott and Fanny Graham Douglas. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence William (Bill) Dodson, her brother Wesley Prescott and her sister Elnora King.
Virginia devoted her life to being a homemaker and was a lifelong member of Oakland United Methodist Church. Her nurturing spirit was expressed through her enviable home garden, gatherings hosted for her large family, and cooking for her loved ones. She was involved in many aspects of church life over the years including the United Methodist Women’s Group and the choir. Virginia loved all living creatures, especially her cat, Snoopy.
Virginia is survived by her beloved daughters Dorothy Ann Dodson and Sharon Dodson O’Bier (Donald); her grandchildren, Dawn Hale (Ronnie), Michelle Hall (Jimmy), Ethan Brann (Shelby), Abbey Brann, Kimberly O’Bier, Donald O’Bier (Kate), and Christopher O’Bier (Danielle); her 13 beloved great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and other extended family members.
A funeral service for Virginia was held at Welch's Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021. Although the funeral was for immediate family only, it was preceded by a walk-through visitation that all could attend. Following the service was a graveside committal and interment at Oakland United Methodist Church and all were welcome to attend that as well.