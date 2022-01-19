Virginia “Ginny” Wiseman Brann, age 86 of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. Virginia was a retired bus driver for Richmond County Public Schools and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son Franklin Wayne Brann (Diane) of Warsaw; daughter Mary Lisa Brann of Warsaw; grandchildren; Mandy McGeorge, and Michael Brann (Cara); great-grandchildren Aaron McGeorge and Taylor McGeorge Hook (Ron); brothers Steven Paul Wiseman of New Bern, NC and Mark Andrew Wiseman of Kingsland, GA; and sisters Pamela Joy Tunby of Morehead City, NC and Lois Ann Sawyer of New Bern, NC. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Edward Hubert Wiseman, and Hallie Frances Kiblinger; her husband James Franklin Brann; grandson-in-law Brad McGeorge; and brother John Edward Wiseman.
The family will hold a private funeral service with interment to follow at Calvary U.M.C. in Emmerton. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in her memory may be made to Riverside Hospice or to the Richmond County Animal Shelter.