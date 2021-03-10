Victoria Johnston Cooke entered into the arms of Jesus on March 3, 2021 where she was restored to full health for eternity. She is surely adorned with crowns of glory for her obedience to follow the will of God wherever it led. She was a retired school teacher of 30 years – teaching Kindergarten through high school throughout the region.
Vicki was well known to recognize Jesus in literally every person she encountered; including the underprivileged children and adults on four continents where she served as a missionary. Her eyes are surely amazed this day to see all of the lives she impacted as she unites with them at the table in heaven. Vicki would want her legacy to be focused on whose she is; how He equipped and blessed her, rather than an inventory of accomplishments. Within God’s plan, she led mission teams several times to El Salvador and Tanzania, Uruguay, Haiti, Uganda, Philippines, Ukraine, and many domestic relief and youth mission trips. With her dear friend Heidi Hopkins she also served the local homeless for a decade. She was the president for Called to Serve ministries for several decades facilitating full time missionaries in Tanzania and Turkey. For over a decade, she also has participated in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child (OCC); most recently as year-round area coordinator for the Northern Neck region. Vicki knew her Shepherd and honored His callings, and He knew her.
Vicki poured into her family, just as she did everyone else. Her voice of counsel and God inspired wisdom has resulted in a stronger husband of 44 years Kenneth Cooke, and four stronger sons, Brian (Abigail), Travis (Rebekah), Tyler (Bethanie), and Joshua (Tabitha). Her greatest love was reserved for her precious ten grandchildren whom she poured into with no reservations: Olivia, Faith, Judah, Adeline, Isabelle, Garret, Eden, Isaiah, Meredith, and Selah; who dearly love their “Tink”. She is survived by her mother Peggy Johnston and sisters Sandy Fudge (Charlie) and Shirley Walker (Blight); with whom she shared life daily. She was predeceased by her father Richard Johnston and dear sister Judy Bowie. Her family carries Vicki within them forever. The resounding life lessons she taught and exemplified overshadow the shortness of years; for her stay was anointed and her life was absolutely lived to the fullness of God’s glory.
A celebration service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Sunday March 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Service will be broadcast on Facebook.com/ogbcfamily. Due to COVID precautions please wear masks to mitigate risk to others. Donations requested in lieu of flowers to Oak Grove Baptist Church, Memo “OCC”, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.