Twyla Cheryl Newton, the only daughter of Robert and Shirley Newton, was born on July 27, 1960, in Washington, DC. She was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 1, 2020.
Twyla, affectionately known as PooPee by family and close friends, gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was educated in Washington, DC, Public Schools, where she developed a fondness for learning, exploring and activism. She recognized the value of a good education, she studied hard and even graduated from Coolidge High School at the early age of 16 with top academic honors. After multiple college acceptances, she decided to attend the prestigious all-girls Mount Vernon College located in the Georgetown area of Washington, DC. Twyla majored in Early Childhood Education, served as a board member of the Black Student Union, worked at the on-campus pub, and enjoyed rubbing elbows with the daughters of politicians, journalists, clergy and Washington elite.
Following college, Twyla worked for the Montgomery County school system in Maryland. She taught for several years at a preschool in Silver Spring, where many of her students were the children of doctors and nurses at Holy Cross Hospital. In 1986 she married Michael Minor and although they parted ways after 13 years of marriage, they remained good friends. After giving birth to her own children, she took a brief hiatus from teaching and worked in collections for Hecht Company. Twyla’s sweet personality but stern approach made her a very successful bill collector.
In 1996, Twyla relocated to Callao, Virginia, her father’s hometown. She continued her work in education and over the years worked at many schools throughout the Northern Neck. Her passion for youth was evident throughout her entire life, teaching at A.T. Johnson Middle School, Washington & Lee High School, Washington District Elementary School and Northumberland Elementary School, where she retired in 2009 due to her paralysis.
Although Twyla faced new challenges, they did not hinder her from continuing to be a pillar in the community. She dedicated the second stage of her career to serving the Lord and being an advocate for youth in the Northern Neck. Twyla was an active member of Lively Hope Baptist Church in Callao, where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, Church Sexton, founder of the Praise Dance Ministry and more over the years. Her Monday Night Youth Bible Study were a fan favorite that she continued to host in her home even after her paralysis.
Twyla was also dedicated to and enjoyed working with the Northern Neck Baptist Association (NNBA), which was founded by her 3rd great grandfather Rev. Paymus Nutt. For several years, she was the President of NNBA’s Sunday School Union, which served 34 churches in Northumberland, Westmoreland, Lancaster and Richmond Counties. At the time of her death, she was the NNBA Youth Ministry Superintendent. Twyla founded the Paymus Nutt Onward and Forward Scholarship, which supports youth from the Northern Neck attend four-year universities. One of her proudest moments was helping establish an official Virginia Historical Highway Marker dedicated to Paymus Nutt in 2016.
Surprisingly, Twyla also had time for several of her favorite hobbies, which included ancestry research and family history, playing word games, puzzles, collecting bells, reading, watching old movies, listening to music and more. Before her paralysis, she often attended concerts and traveled to the beach. She lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert.
Twyla leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother Shirley, who was adamant about caring for her daughter at home after her paralysis. Her pride and joy, daughter Robin and son Michael “Randy” (Valerie); five grandchildren Daysianna, Melaysia, Destiny, Makiyah and Michael Jr. “MJ;” one brother Michael (Debbie); one niece Kimberly; two nephews Mike Jr. and Marcus; two great-nieces D’Erricka and Jada; One God-brother Derrick “DJ;” four God-sons Dante, Cleeshai, Arthur and Anthony “TJ;” one God-daughter Patrice; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private funeral service for Ms. Twyla Cheryl Newton of Callao was held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Burgess, VA. A public viewing was held also at the Burgess chapel on Monday, December 7, 2020.