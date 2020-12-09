Trustee Nathan Russell Bayton, Jr., 71, of Essex County transitioned from earth to heaven on December 2, 2020 at Bon Secours Hospital in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Reverend Dr. Griselda Amy Bayton; sons Nathan Russell Bayton III (Robin) and Garrick Adair Bayton, Sr. (Dana); Grandchildren, Kyla Monet Bayton, Nathan R. Bayton IV, Nolan Isaiah Bayton, Cameron Anderson, Garrick A. Bayton, Jr., and Ghianna Marie Bayton; his brother Glenn Darnell Bayton (Diane), one niece, and two nephews; five great nieces, two great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A family and community viewing service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 (4:00PM – 8:00PM) at Vincent’s Funeral Home in West Point, Virginia.