Tony Wayne Oliff Jr., 28, of Tappahannock, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Wayne was the beloved son of Tony and Jo Ann Oliff. He was a heavy equipment operator, a job he loved with a passion and took great pride in. Wayne was a kind and generous soul and showed great compassion for someone in need. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding four wheelers.
Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Josephine Haile and George and Florence Oliff.
Wayne is survived by his aunts and uncles, Nancy and George Wyatt, Nelson and Elizabeth Hillyer, and Bryan and Kari Oliff; cousins, Michael Wyatt, Nelson and Richard Hillyer, Dylan and Garrett Oliff; special cuz, Kathryn Beddoo, and his love, Chelsea Jarvis.
A funeral service for Wayne will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 18th 2022 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel in Tappahannock with Woody Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:00 before the service. Burial will follow in Rappahannock Christian Church Cemetery in Dunnsville.