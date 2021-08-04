Tina Faye Cridlin, 54, of Heathsville, Virginia passed away July 27, 2021.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Gaster; son, Jacob Cridlin (Brittany); beloved dog, Bonnie; brother, Edward Carl Lee and family; special friend, Dennis Pittman, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward T. Lee, Jr. and her husband, Michael Cridlin.
Funeral services was held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Fairfields Baptist Church, Burgess, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League, P. O. Box 975, White Stone, VA 22578.