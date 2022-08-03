Thomas Sterling Huxtable of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on July 23, 2022. Tom was predeceased by his parents Sterling B. and Sally B. Huxtable. He was born in Long Beach, New York on February 19, 1957 and grew up in Colonial Beach, VA. Tom lived in Virginia Beach for most of his adult life with his loving wife and soul mate, Johnna Lynn.
Tom graduated from Colonial Beach High School and attended James Madison University. He had a successful career in sales at S&J Appliance, Lynnhaven Marine, Goldberg Appliances, Huskey Home Products, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, and East Coast Appliance. In his retirement, he worked at the Redwing Golf Course. Tom served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach for 15 years. Tom was an avid golfer and devoted friend to so many. He was known for his strong faith and compassion for those in need.