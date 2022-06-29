Thomas Joseph “T. J.” Welsh, Jr., 85, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born December 15, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Thomas Joseph Welsh, Sr. and Alice Hausman Welsh. Mr. Welsh served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He and his wife owned and operated a painting company named Décor by T. J. for many years in the Hyattsville and University of Maryland area. Mr. Welsh was an avid fisherman and crabber and taught his children how to fish and crab. He was a 50+ year member of the Moose Lodge #453 in College Park, MD.
Mr. Welsh was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Welsh, a son, Eric Welsh, and two sisters, Betty Trumbetas and Kathy Carter.
He is survived by a sister, Sharon (Ron) Estabrook, a daughter, April M. Burks and family, a son, Thomas Joseph Welsh III (Carrie) and family, a daughter, Tanya L. Welsh and family, grandchildren, Steven Frank Spargur, Jr. (Eve), Noah Gene Burks, Arielle Noel Randall (Sidney), a great-granddaughter, Zoey Spargur, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to his granddaughter currently being deployed, a memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced, in the Fall of 2022 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Parkway, King George, VA 22485.
