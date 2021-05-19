Theodore R. “Teddy” Haynie, 88, of Fleeton, Virginia passed away May 9, 2021. He was a Korean War Army veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Richard W. Haynie, Thomas Sutton Haynie (Juanita) and David R. Haynie (Norma); four grandchildren, Jason Haynie, Olivia Haynie, Mindy Nolen (Allen) and Celina Haydon (Colie) and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Jett Haynie, sister, Florence Haynie and brothers, Jimmy Rizert and Thomas Haynie.
He was a man of many accomplishments including , fish boat captain, a member of the Rappahannock Pistol and Rifle Club and owner of Teddy’s Machine Shop.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p. m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Bethany United Methodist Church, Reedville, Va. Interment will follow the service at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.