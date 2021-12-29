Terry Lee Eastwood, 64, of Reedville, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.
She was born in Kilmarnock, Virginia, on October 10, 1957 to Granville and Shirley Ashburn. Terry loved Jesus and her family. She was a faithful mother to her three daughters, adored her grandchildren, and was a loving wife to the late Scott Eastwood. Terry enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, studying the Bible with the ladies at Fairport Baptist, and talking with neighbors and friends.
Terry is survived by her mother, Shirley Ashburn; three daughters, Teresa Embrey, Amanda Dunstan, and Roberta Johnson; two sisters, Catherine Newsome and Gail Newsome; 10 grandchildren, Noah Embrey, Joshua Embrey, Mason Ritchie, Phoebee Ritchie, Alex Dunstan, Christian Dunstan, Monica Johnson, Serenity Breeden, Ariana Breeden, and Lydia Braxton; and sons-in law, Gareth Embrey and Rob Dunstan. She was preceded in death by her father, Granville Ashburn, and husband, Scott Eastwood.
A funeral service was held 1 p. m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Fairport Baptist Church. Family received friends at 12:30 p.m.