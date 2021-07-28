T. Michael Gouvisis (Greek), passed away on February 25th 2020 and due to COVID we had to cancel his service so we will now be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 7th at 2:00 at the Westmoreland County Community Center in Westmoreland Shores, Colonial Beach. Please dress casual, as he wouldn’t want it any other way. Follow the balloons. Please pass the word around so all his friends will know.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.