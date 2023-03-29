Susan Ione Spage, August 23, 1944 to October 9, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Susan’s life on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at 11 AM, Tappahannock Presbyterian Church, 204 Kino Road, Tappahannock, Virginia. A light lunch and fellowship will follow immediately after the service.
Douglas Franklin Kyzer, 76, of Hague, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was a retired Project/Marketing Manager and a US Air Force Veteran. Doug was heavily involved in his community, participating in many local clubs and severed on many boards. Some of his favorite things to do included drawing, reading, NASCAR, boating, and being outdoors. Doug was a musician and played songs from many different genres. He was an accomplished songwriter and had an impressive guitar collection. Doug was known for having a great sense of humor, having a sweet-tooth, eating midnight snacks, and being the life of the party. More than anything else, he was a family man and loved everything about his family.
Willard “Tyrone” Maith, son of the late Willard and Ruth Maith of Warsaw/Callao, Virginia, was born on March 23, 1952 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Tyrone transitioned to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023, early in the dawn of the day. The Peace that the Lord gave him during this time was Divine and accepted for his place in God’s Kingdom
Eleanor Durham Davenport, 97, of Richmond, Va. and “Shandy Hall” in Warsaw, Va., passed away March 12, 2023. She was the widow of William M. Davenport, Sr. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Fred D. and Mary Bock Durham.
Rachel Packett Edwards, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home in Saluda. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion James Packett and Eunice Packett Odell; husband, William D. Edwards, Jr.; daughter, Ruth Ellen Edwards Hurley and husband, Walt Hurley, Jr.; and a sister, Betty P. Cole. She is survived by two sons, William D. Edwards, III (Jennifer), of Warner, and James R. Edwards (Rebecca), of Saluda. She also leaves to cherish her memory six grandsons, Michael, Marshall, Randy, Andy, and Quincy Edwards, and “Trip” Hurley, III; three granddaughters, Kaitlin Sorrentino, Rachel Virginia Kittrell, and Sarah Grace Ransone. In addition, ten great grandchildren, Sadie Vance, Annie Beau, Rece, Jake, Ava, Madison, Harper, Lacey Paige, Sawyer, and Liam; a sister, Peggy P. Straughan of Callao; a brother, Marion Packett, Jr. (Carolyn) of Warsaw; nephews, Cary, Winn, Marion James, and Curtis; and nieces, Valerie and Lori.
Harry Leonard Packett, Jr., 79, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023. He retired after 35 years at Levi Strauss Co. as a material spreader and was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church.
Virginia Minerva Huff Bolt, of Lottsburg, peacefully passed away one month shy of her 101st birthday. Virginia was born in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Ballard Preston Huff and the late Alverta Virginia Wright Huff and was the youngest and last surviving of their thirteen children. She was the widow of Oscar “Bill” Dayton Bolt, the co-founder and co-proprietor of Bolt’s Saw Service, Inc. Virginia was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church.
Robert “Bobby” G. Sanford, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2023. He was born at his parents home in Oldhams on May 20, 1939. Bobby farmed his entire life and was a life-long member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching baseball and softball and playing dominos. Bobby was on the Johnson Grass Board of Westmoreland County.
Earl Lee Madison, 82, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lancashire Rehabilitation Center in Kilmarnock, Virginia. He was born January 19, 1941, in Elkton, Virginia to the late Everett and Irene Eppard Madison.
On February 25, 2023, Jerome “Mel” Milby Lowery, 70, of Gloucester, Virginia, rejoiced in his homecoming with the Lord. He was born in South Boston, VA to Ozy and Louise Lowery. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sister, Peggy Downey (Bill); nieces, Megan Downey and Karen Downey; stepdaughters, Erica Lee and Stephanie Stock; step-grandchildren, Anderson and Marlow Lee.
Elsie Pearl Beauchamp Cornwell, 90, departed this life on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John Robert Cornwell; her parents, Allen and Janie Beauchamp: her sisters, Helen Beauchamp Lane, Violet Beauchamp Fisher, Dora Beauchamp Dunaway, Fairy Lee Beauchamp Headley, Ethel Beauchamp Bush, Florence Beauchamp Swann, Jean Beauchamp Brook; brothers, James Franklin Beauchamp, James Allen Beauchamp, and infant boy Beauchamp.
Wayne F. Thomas (80) of Colonial Beach, VA passed on to be with the Lord on February 14, 2023. Born in Washington D.C. he was predeceased by his Father (Teddy Rybaczewski), Mother (Hope Thomas), Stepfather (John Thomas), Sisters (Candy and Anita), Brother (Forrest) and Stepbrother (Sonny).
Peacefully, Georgia Katherine Mundy Proctor (Petrakis), passed away on February 9, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born April 29, 1938 to the late John George Petrakis and Helen Rose Petrakis. Georgia married Danny J. Mundy, Sr. on October 18, 1958 at a half after 6 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Wheaton. Georgia was loved by all who knew her. She was a faithful Christian who taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church of Wheaton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Peyton “Joey” Joseph Fidler III, age 78, of Simonson, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944 to the late Peyton Joseph Fidler Jr. and Wilhelmina Frances Knapp Fidler.
Barbara Rose Bell, 85, of Montross, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church, and babysat many children for over 40 years. Barbara enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and making a home for her family who she loved and cherished.
Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Mary Anne Jones, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born on August 16, 1948, to the late William Hampton Fones and Hilda Gertrude Fones. Mary married James Roger Jones on February 7, 1976. Mary was loved by all who knew her. She was a faithful Christian and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
David Boyd Goff, 86, of Callao, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2023. He was a member of Wicomico Parish Church. David is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Goff; sons, Kevin David Goff (Page Taliaferro Dawson), Steven Ewing Goff (Michelle Mauk); grandchildren, Samuel and Abigail Goff; sister, Karen Wiseman; and brother, Martin Goff. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family.
Faye Delano King, 74, of Warsaw, Virginia, made her appearance in heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 1:38 pm. She was born in Richmond, Virginia to Calvert Hugh and Pollyanna Delano on April 7, 1948.
Louis Donnie Clarke, age 72, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Mulch, Virginia, on May 16, 1950, to Louis Calvin and Alde Wilkins Clarke. Donnie was an Automotive Mechanic initially working for Self Motor Co. before forming the family business, L.C. Clarke & Sons, with his father.
Lawrence Harlan Davis, PhD, age 87 of Farnham Virginia, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late Lawrence Hall Davis and Leona Virginia Packett of Richmond County, Virginia. He was truly a son of the Northern Neck of Virginia, his family roots going back to the beginnings of our Country.
Chester Denton “Chet” Williamson, 87, of Kilmarnock, formerly of Kinsale, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, February 3, 2023. Chet and Jan were beloved members of the “Rivah” community from the time he purchased their summer home on Sandy Point in 1986.
George Edwin Thomas, 97, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Bertram Quail Thomas; and mother, Mary Headley Thomas. He served in the US Navy during World War II, and then worked as a waterman. He always loved working on the Coan River bringing in oysters and blue crabs.
Nina Davis Jett passed away February 2, 2023 at her home in Reedville at 91 years of age. She will be greatly missed. She was born in Northumberland county on December 5, 1931 to Franklin Emory Davis and Mary Emma Davis(Ficklin).She is survived by her daughters Phyllis J.Jett and Shirley Jett Daniels; grandsons Matthew Wesly Daniels and wife Lauren and John William Daniels and wife Kelsie, as she called them her “boys”. Great grandsons Gavin William Daniels and Garrett Russell Daniels; two brothers Earl Davis and Russell Davis and wife Susanna; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William Otis Jett and sister Margaret Brown Sisson a son-in-law Gavin W. Daniels II (Danny).Nina was always in touch with her family, friends and her Lord. A member of Bethany Methodist Church in Reedville, she taught Sunday school and served as treasurer of the United Methodist Women for many years. Nina was always kind ,generous and smiling. Her g…
Randolph Edward Bowen, Sr., 84, of Hague, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was a member of Coles Point United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Big Buck Hunt Club. Randolph enjoyed making crab pots, hunting, fishing and was considered an all-around country boy.
Faye Rice Pittman, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born to the late Emory C. Rice Sr. and Lois H. Rice of Reedville, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William Lee Pittman and her older brother Emory Carl Rice Jr.
Richard Edward “Ricky” Sandy, 64, of Reedvillle, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was a member of Northern Neck Baptist Church. He also operated a Rainsoft company, Virginia Quality Water, for 30 years. In his free time, Ricky enjoyed deer hunting as well as watching and hearing the dogs run. He was an amazing friend to have and he often took care of others better than he took care of himself. More than anything in this world, Ricky loved his family.
Joan Elaine Miller Kitch, age 82, of Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Simonson, Virginia, to the late Thomas Fielding Miller and Pearl Margaret Clark Miller. She was a member of Farnham Baptist Church and was a retired Purchasing Agent for EDS.
Theodore William “Ted” Hoffmeister, Jr., 87, of Warsaw passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Queens, New York, Ted was the son of the late Theodore and Martha Hoffmeister. He retired from the Water Department of the City of New York and upon retirement made his home in Warsaw for the past thirty years. Ted was a member of Warsaw United Methodist Church.
Raymond Stanley Brann, Sr., of Farnham, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 a few days after happily celebrating his 90th birthday. Raymond was the son of the late Caswell Berkley Brann, Sr. and the late Edna May Clark Brann and he was the widower of Madeline Barrack Brann. Raymond was a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck and was retired from his dual careers, as a carpenter and farmer. He was a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Frances “Fran” Welch-Vaughn, 48, of Lawton, OK unexpectedly passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born and raised in Virginia growing up in Colonial Beach. She lived in multiple states but spent the majority of her adult life in Oklahoma.
On January 16, 2023 Florence Ellen Sanford Balko peacefully passed away at the age of 94. Ellen was the youngest of ten children born to William Henry and Mary Alice (Johnson) Sanford on March 25, 1928. She was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings; Benjamin Asbury Sanford (Ruth), Clara Frances Marmaduke (Richard), William Randolph Sanford (Cora), Walter Lewis Sanford, Mary Pauline (Sugar) Clark (William), Emma Josephine Reed (Charles), Annie Elizabeth England (Stuart), Kathryn May Beddoo (George), Maud Lee Sanford. Her devoted niece, Mary Ellen Rollins, who was more like a sister than a niece, survives her. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be dearly missed by her friend of 66 years, her partner in crime, Clara Wampler.