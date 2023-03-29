Susan Ione Spage, August 23, 1944 to October 9, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Susan’s life on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at 11 AM, Tappahannock Presbyterian Church, 204 Kino Road, Tappahannock, Virginia. A light lunch and fellowship will follow immediately after the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Spage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.