On August 4, 2021 Steven Christopher Berman 50 of Heathsville, Virginia, formerly of Howard County, Maryland, traded in his truck keys for his angel wings. He was surrounded by family in his home where he fought a fight worthy of the mightiest of warriors.
He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Sheila, his three children, Patrick, Bailey, and Julia, and his four-legged children, Lola and Ella. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Berman, a brother, Dan (Sandy) and nieces: TyRai, Danyel, Emilie, and Mia. This list could continue with so many dear family and friends but it would take a full page.
When Steve was your friend, he was your friend for life, and if you had the privilege to know him, you know he lived his life like he loved his people- intensely and passionately. He loved his family, his friends, buying cars, good food, and hockey. The world we know will not be the same without him, but it is definitely a better place because of him.
A fund to help college expenses for his children has been established and donations are welcomed in lieu of flowers. Checks can be made out to “Lewis-Berman Children Trust” and mailed to P. O. Box 553, Heathsville, Virginia 22473. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.