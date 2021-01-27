Stephen Martin Torbeck, 62, of Montross, VA passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Stephen was the cherished husband of Sarah Rogers Torbeck with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Stephen was born on November 29, 1958 in Olney to the late Albert and Katherine Martin Torbeck. A lifelong law enforcement officer, he retired from the Anne Arundel County Police Department as a Lieutenant assigned to the Northern District. His post- graduate work was Public Administration at the University of Baltimore.
In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by two daughters, Jordan Torbeck Tippett of New Windsor and Lauren Yanike and husband Anders of Taneytown. He will be missed by his 7 grandchildren, Lillian Torbeck Tippett; Anna Torbeck Tippett; Juliette Torbeck Tippett; Brendan Torbeck Tippett; Gwyneth Rose Yanike; Joseph Stephen Yanike; and Elijah Francis Yanike. Stephen also leaves two sisters, Cindy L. Torbeck of Citra, FL and Christy L. Torbeck of Walkersville as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stephen was a former member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster and a current member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Virginia. He was a veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, as well as a member of the Anne Arundel County FOP. Additionally, he served his Church as the former director of St. John RCIA, a Parish Council Member, an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist. During his tenure at St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary of Colonia Beach he was a member of church security detail.
Steve grew up in Olney, Maryland, where his mother’s family (the Martin’s) settled as dairy farmers. Eventually his parents, Albert and Katherine Torbeck, moved to Frederick County, where Steve participated in various produce business adventures, served as the President of the local 4-H, raised beef cattle, and won several awards for his cattle. He attended Linganore High School, and graduated with honors.
At the age of 16, he met Sarah Rogers a timid, (and as yet undiscovered local beauty), on a Church retreat in Ocean City, N.J. There were sparks. There was lightening, and a wedding four years later (which broke a few hearts in Steve’s home town). They added two beautiful daughters to the family in the next few years, and settled in New Windsor, Md.
Steve went on to become a highly decorated Police Officer, and was eventually named Police Office of the Year for 1996 by the Maryland State Senate, The House of Delegates and the County Council. He was awarded numerous citations, awards and two silver stars for heroism in the line of duty. As a community police officer, he initiated and executed several programs to decrease juvenile offenses, and help underprivileged children. As a police Sergeant, Steve was assigned to the Narcotics Division where he managed the Vice, Prescription-Fraud and Asset-Seizure Squads. He was promoted to Lieutenant several years later before finally retiring in 2009.
During his retirement, Steve stayed active on his farm: where he grew, harvested and sold orchard hay to local, equestrian stables. Of course, he did not do this all alone—he had an excellent farm hand in the person of his wife. Steve was never happier than when he was driving his tractor across the farm while pulling a load of freshly bailed hay into the barn.
Steve developed and overcame several critical health conditions throughout his life. In fact, he was a walking miracle man. Medical professionals and layman alike often marveled at his ability to survive the catastrophic medical history he carried with him. And so, when he developed End Stage Liver Disease almost five years ago, the family was informed that the disease was terminal. But everyone had witnessed so many miracles in Steve’s past; there was no reason to believe this event would be any different. But it was. Steve had a liver transplant in April which he survived, but he developed lung damage as a result of several former traumas that had destroyed his lungs. He died of respiratory failure on January 18, 2021, in the arms of his wife, Sarah—separated for the first time in 42 years.
He is now currently residing in the arms of His Beloved Savior, praying for those he left behind—for he was and remains, “The Master’s good and faithful servant.”
Stephen’s family will welcome friends on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 23 at 1:00 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. His eulogy will begin at 12:45 pm. Social distancing measures will be observed at both the funeral home and the church. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. Please go to the ST. John website Home - St. John Roman Catholic Church - Westminster, MD and click on LIVESTREAM MASSES to view the funeral service virtually. Interment at 3 pm on Sunday, officiated by Father Francis de Rosa, will be at Historyland Memorial Gardens, King George, VA.
If desired, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 700 N 4th St, Richmond, VA 23219 or online at https://unos.org/give/#GiveForm
Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
“Draw near to the Lord and he will draw near to you.” James 4:8