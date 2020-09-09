Stephen Garfield Robey, 60, of Warsaw departed his Earthly life on August 26 surrounded by family. He was born in Arlington, Virginia to the late Carl Henry and Betty Ann McKenzie Robey. Stephen had an incredible work ethic and loved to work right up until his illnesses prevented him from being able to do so.
Stephen was a gifted carpenter and mason who took pride in every job he worked on. Aside from work and family, Stephen’s other passion was fishing. He enjoyed a day on the water with a fishing pole in his hand more than anything else. He had a great sense of humor and made friends easily. Stephen also enjoyed eating oysters, gardening, and living here in the Northern Neck.
Stephen is survived by his beloved children: son Stephen L. Betts (Karrie) and daughters Krystal Lynn Robey and Angela Roberts. He is survived by bothers Mike Robey and Ronnie Robey; and sisters Debbie Salyers and Angie Zacario. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Lisa, Stephen, Justin, Airella, Lilianna, Misha, Sasha, Cody, Kylie, Jesse, Ben, Makayla and Alyssa. He will be fondly remembered by his many dear friends and fishing buddies as well.
The family will have a celebration of Stephen’s life at a date and time to be announced. To honor your memory of Stephen you may make a donation in his honor to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, 106 Wallace St, Warsaw, VA 22572.