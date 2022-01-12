Stanley Wilson Packett, 87, of Montross, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born on October 25, 1934 to Leonard and Celesta Packett. Stanley was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Men’s Club. After retiring from Levi-Strauss, he started his lawn care service where he enjoyed working outside. He loved cutting grass on his John Deere! Stanley was always amazed by all of God’s creations; including the sun, moon, stars, and skies of blue.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth of 62 years; son, James W. Packett (Theresa) of Montross; granddaughter, Tiffany Wittman (Josh); great-grandsons ; Macon, Jackson, Colston and Paxton; sister, Doris Christian of California; brothers, Sherwood Packett (Sadie) of Warsaw; Harry Packett of Montross and Norman Packett of Pennsylvania.
Stanley is preceded in death by his brother, Claude Packett and also his parents.
A funeral service was held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Providence United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Providence United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Cemetery Fund or Providence UMC Men’s Club: PO Box 913, Montross, VA 22520.