Stanley Willard Prescott, Sr., 81 of Farnham, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Stanley was the son of William Prescott and Pearl Crabbe Prescott, and a retired Bell Atlantic employee. Stanley was known for the care he took with his yard, and his loves were coffee, Chattanooga Chewing Tobacco, his grand-dog Oreo, and of course, his family.
He is survived by his wife Jean Delois Thompson Prescott; sons, Stanley Willard Prescott, Jr., and Michael Prescott (Tracey); daughters, Beth Prescott, and Theresa P. Hodges (Henry); grandchildren, Tabitha Hodges (Michael Butler), and William Henry Hodges, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Jake, Brody, Rhett, and Jackson. Stanley was preceded in death by brothers: Herbert Prescott, Norman Prescott, Clifton Prescott and Melvin Prescott; and sisters: Louise King, Alma Willis, Mildred Hall and Frances Zeller.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Totuskey Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the Totuskey Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Stanley’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.