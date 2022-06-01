Stanley “Willard” Prescott, Jr., 63, of Farnham passed away at home after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Stanley W. Prescott, Sr. and Jean Deloris Thompson Prescott. Willard was a retired telephone line technician for C.I. Telephone Company in Tappahannock and a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck.
Willard’s favorite spot was by the water with a fishing pole. He loved music, tending to his yard and flowering plants. He enjoyed being outdoors, and he liked going out to eat with his family.
Willard is survived by his mother; his daughters: Heather Leal (Sergio), Tiffany Prescott, and Samantha Prescott; his seven grandchildren; his siblings: Patricia Beth Prescott, Michael Ray Prescott (Tracey Davis), and Theresa Hodges (Henry). He is also survived by his niece Tabitha Richardson (Michael Butler) and her sons: Jake, Brody, and Rhett Richardson; and his nephew William “Bubba” Hodges and his son Jaxon. His family will miss him deeply.
A private family service for Willard will be held.