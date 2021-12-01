Specialist Ryland Edward Yeatman, age 75, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving mother, dedicated daughter, and other family and friends on November 27th 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ryland was born on September 21st, 1946, in Lyells, Virginia. He is survived by his daughter Machelle Lynn Rosen and mother Lue Vennia Courtney, and preceded in death by his father Frank Matthew Yeatman, Jr. and brothers Frank Matthew Yeatman III and George William Yeatman.
In March 1966, Ryland entered the United States Army and proudly served our country. He served 3 years of active duty in the United States and Europe, mainly in Germany, and served in the Reserves for another 3 years. He was honorably discharged in March 1972. He was a man of many talents--working as a carpenter, driving and delivering propane, installing appliances, and tending to the family farm. Of all his occupations, his favorite was being a waterman, where he enjoyed crabbing and oystering and spending time on the Potomac River.
He had an easy-going and fun personality, while being incredibly devoted to taking care of his mother and daughter. He loved all animals, especially his dog of 11 years, Mollie, who passed away smiling next to him. A true sports fan, Ryland watched as many Washington Football Team games as he could. He was also enthusiastic about playing softball, even traveling to Canada once with the Moss Logging team. He cherished his friends, often meeting up with them for breakfast at Wilkins Grocery or Stan’s, and spending time with them at the Moose Lodge playing Texas Hold’em.
We are grateful to our amazing community of family, friends, and members of Menokin Baptist church, most especially the Garner family for surrounding our family with love, support, and kindness.
Reverend Dr. Jason Patrick will officiate the service; to be held at Menokin Baptist Church (4459 Menokin Rd., Warsaw, VA.), Wednesday, December 1st at 1 p.m., graveside and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Menokin Baptist Church.