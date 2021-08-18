Shirley Smith Carpenter

Shirley Smith Carpenter, 85, formerly of Heathsville, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1936 in Suffolk, Virginia to the late Wesley and Nora Harcum Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Jenkins, Bernice Lewis, and Evelyn Harrison; and her son-in-law, Frederick Hilder, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Hilder; sons, Martin Shirilla (Kathy) and Charles Carpenter (Mary Jane); step children, Dawn Ruple and Kenneth Carpenter; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and other cherished family members.

Shirley worked as a secretary for the US Dept. of Agriculture, Beltsville, Md; and had the demanding role of housewife as she raised her children. She later became a real estate agent. She enjoyed “antiquing adventures,” family gatherings large and small, and meeting people in all walks of life.

Visitation will be start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel, with the memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Carpenter’s nephew, Mr. John Lee Lewis, former associate pastor, Foursquare Church, will lead the service.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Saturday, August 21, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd.
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Aug 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 21, 2021
3:00PM
Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd.
Portsmouth, VA 23701
