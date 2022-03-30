Shelby Dean Sanders Tune, 79, of Champlain, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Shelby was a member of Upper Essex Baptist Church, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including dancing, traveling, spending time outdoors and on the water, and eating crabs.
Shelby is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sarah Sanders; brother, William Carrington Sanders; and daughter, Michelle T. Thompson.
She is survived by her loving husband Willard “Marvin” Tune; daughter, Melanie T. VanHuss (Tim), son in law, Todd Thompson; and grandchildren, Grant Thompson, Carly Thompson, Raines VanHuss, Elin VanHuss; and nephew, Matthew Sanders.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Upper Essex Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Essex Baptist Church P.O. Box 225, Caret, VA 22436, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102.