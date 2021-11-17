Sedonia “Donie” Allen Wilson, 89, of Warsaw, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. Born in Acorn, VA, Donie graduated from Cople High School in Westmoreland County. She and her husband, Bobby, ran Greenwood Bed & Breakfast for 30 years in Warsaw. Their successful B & B was written up in local papers and magazines. Donie met many people from around the country who became life-long friends. She also worked at the Northern Neck State Bank, Big L Tire and was a substitute teacher in Richmond County school system for many years.
She enjoyed her family and friends, playing cards (especially Uno and 45) and ALWAYS won at Chinese checkers. Donie loved the beach, especially Topsail Island, NC and her beach house at Cole’s Point, VA. Antique collecting was a favorite hobby and her knowledge of the history of Warsaw and the Northern Neck was vast. She was one of a kind with a wonderful sense of humor.
Donie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Kay Wilson (LeeAnn); her son John “Jay” Edward Wilson (Sue); grandchildren Robert Carl Wilson (Emily) and Paul Joseph Wilson and great-granddaughters, Sloane Sawyer Wilson and Palmer Delaney Wilson. She was also a “Mom” to many.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bobby” Wilson and her son Robert “Rob” Allen Wilson.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Warsaw Baptist Church, Warsaw, VA. A reception at the church followed burial services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Richmond County Volunteer Rescue Squad at 152 Community Park Dr., Warsaw, VA 22572 or Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main St., Warsaw, VA 22572.