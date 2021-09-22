Scott Anthony Newsome, age 28, of Dunnsville, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 13, 2021. He had a lifelong love of the water. This was reflected in both his love of fishing as well as his professional life as a fiberglass boat manufacturer and most recently as a boathand for Omega Protein. Scott was a true people person and loved making those around him laugh. He was always full of life, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. Scott was a hardworking, family-oriented man. He adored his children and was a fun and loving dad.
Scott is survived by his wife Samantha; his children Azlynn Paige Newsome and Willow Marie Newsome; his step-daughters Lacey Nicole Jenkins and Emma Mae Rice; his parents Carrington “Jeff” Newsome and Sheila Newsome; his brothers: Michael Meany (Katie), Cornelius “C.J.” Newsome (Ashley) and Nick Fisher; his sisters Erin King (Justin) and Kaylee Newsome (E.J.); his nephews: Christopher Beauchamp, Jacob Lynn and Thomas Prince; and his nieces: Annabelle Weaver, Zoe Rodriguez, Paisley King and Makayla Meany.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Scott’s honor to a charity dear to the family’s heart; Addy’s Colors, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the lives of children coping with life-threatening illnesses. They may be accessed through their website addyscolors.org.
Services for Scott will be held at Welch Funeral Home - Marks Chapel and burial will follow in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Reverends Kori Kiss and Randy Cooksey will officiate. The time and date of the service will be announced shortly, please check back.