Sadye Blanche Packett Thrift, 64, of Callao, Virginia passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Delano Packett II and the late Betty Lou Thomas Packett. She was the widow of John Bradford Thrift. Sadye was a Butcher by trade and retired from Food Lion after 20 years of service.
Sadye was a graduate of Northumberland high school and that is also where she met her lifelong partner Johnny. Sadye was a real NNK girl and therefore loved being in and around the water - especially fishing and boating. In her younger days waterskiing and swimming were also things she enjoyed immensely. Sadye was a fantastic cook, and no one left her table dissatisfied. She gardened, canned and made preserves. Reading brought her great joy. Sadye was fiercely independent, quick-witted and smart. She loved her family so much. She was a wonderful wife and best friend to John and a terrific mother to Joe. Her favorite thing in the world was being his Mama.
Sadye leaves behind her beloved son Joseph Delano Thrift (Eric Graham). She was predeceased by her parents and husband; her brother Lloyd D. Packett III; and her sisters Linda P. Jenkins and Barbara P. Smith (Johnny). She is survived by her sisters-in-law: Nancy Parr, Patricia Robinson and Christy Packett and her brother-in-law Larry Jenkins. She is also survived by her brothers: Gene Packett (Jennifer) and J.E. Packett (Shannon); her sisters Marci Wharton (Lee) and Leslie Packett. Sadye is also survived by her special friends Doris “Spud” Westman and Olive Jean Thrift; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her best canine companion Frog. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
A funeral service for Sadye will be held at Totuskey Baptist Church on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial in Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery will follow. Pallbearers will be Eric Robinson, Frankie Robinson, Wayne Larry King, Bryan Jenkins, Larry Jenkins, Jr., Derek Thrift.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Northumberland County Animal Shelter to honor Sadye’s love for Frog at P.O. Box 603, Burgess, VA 22432.