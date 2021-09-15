Ruth “Arlene” Bryant, 78, of Kinsale, Virginia departed her Earthly life for her Heavenly one on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Arlene was the daughter of Earl Winslow Jenkins and Laura Mae Evans Jenkins. She was a much-loved member of the cafeteria staff at Westmoreland County Schools and a member of Yeocomico Episcopal Church in Kinsale.
Arlene loved cooking for her family, she loved eating with them – especially when they all got together over a table full of steamed crabs! She also loved going out to eat and shopping. She loved doing crossword puzzles. Above all, however, Arlene loved her family. She will be missed by each and every one of them.
Arlene is survived by her beloved sons David T. Bryant (Debbie) of Sandy Point and Kevin L. Bryant (Barbara) of Warsaw; her grandson Mike Fisher (Beth); and her great-granddaughter, Layla Fisher. She was predeceased by her parents.
A graveside service for Arlene was held at Yeocomico Episcopal Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Ellen White officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Arlene’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or at www.cancer.org.