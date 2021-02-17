Roy Delbert Glading, 41, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was a Condition Report Writer for Fredericksburg Auto Auction and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Roy was known for being active and adventurous and enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing basketball. Roy’s sense of dry and funny humor was contagious and it will greatly be missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Carpenter Glading; son, Allen Meadows; daughters, Cheyenne Meadows and Bella Glading; two brothers, Charles and Michael Glading; father, Ed Glading and his supportive mother-figure, Brenda Huggins.
The family will be holding a private graveside service for Roy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice of the Northern Neck: 618 Hospital Rd. MAB A, Ste. 201, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or ALS Association: 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, MD 20850.