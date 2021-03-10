Rose Marie Preston, age 64, died peacefully at her home in Oak Grove, VA on Tuesday March 2nd, 2021 after a long illness. Born in Fairmont, WVA on 22-January-1957, she was the youngest child of the late Pasquale Zecco and Martha Lee Moore.
Married in 1980, she leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Rick Preston of Oak Grove, VA, sons Thomas Edison Preston II (Amanda) of Mt. Holly, VA, Joshua Lee Preston (Karea) of Richmond, VA.; two siblings, Arlene Bond (Bob) of Vancouver, WA, Ralph Zecco (Alice) of Crestview, FL.; and grandchildren Thomas Edison Preston III and Elijah Truman Preston of Mt. Holly, VA, Grace Yerona Preston, Norah Dior Preston, Judah Lee Preston, and Asher Nolan Preston, all of Richmond, VA. She also leaves behind a score of nieces, nephews and cousins and special life-long friend Bonnie Tremblay of King George, VA.
Rose viewed life and the world around her with the wonderment and innocence of a child and was always happy and content in her surroundings. She never met a stranger, loved all animals and was never happier than being surrounded by her family, sitting at a bingo table with friends, or working outdoors in her yard and flower beds or in those of others, and even enjoyed the occasional food fight. She loved family picnics and especially burnt hotdogs on the grill! She had a heart much too big for her small body and she will be sorely missed by everyone who ever met her.
Special thanks go out to Mary Washington Hospice and to all the doctors & nurses and care givers who blessed her with their skills and care. A celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers her family wishes that donations would be given in her honor to your local ASPCA or animal shelter.