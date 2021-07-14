Ronald “Ronnie” Blake Mothershead, 60, of Colonial Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home. Ronnie was born May 11, 1961. He was a member of the Colonial Beach Moose Lodge and the Colonial Beach Eagles. He was an avid Redskins Fan and NASCAR Fan. He loved animals and people, especially children. He was known for his welcoming hugs. Ronnie worked for the Town of Colonial Beach for 28 years as a Water Treatment Operator, prior to that, he worked on the family farm which he always loved. Ronnie also worked for Reno in Colonial Beach as a security guard and did maintenance as well.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Sandi Mothershead. Ronnie and Sandi were together for 38 years and were married for the past 28. He also leaves behind two sisters, Linda Ford and Carol “Susie” Allison, a brother, Everett Mothershead, six nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Roger Everett Mothershead and his mother, Faye Costenbader Mothershead.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 with a celebration of Ronnie’s life beginning at 2:00 P.M. at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel, 131 3rd St., Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.