Rodney Dale Rollins, 66 of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away after his battle with ongoing health issues on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Son to Mildred Inscoe Rollins and the late Orville Dale Rollins, Rodney was a lifelong resident of King George where he attended and played football at King George High School. He loved old cars, traveling, fishing and inventing many different things. He wore many hats in the business world. Co-owning a family partnership with his parents, along with other side businesses. Rodney would often say that his blue eyes got him into a lot of trouble throughout the years.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife Lois J. Rollins; son Craig Rollins (Tina); grandchildren Cyle, Tyra, Trista, Serenity and Chevelle Rollins; sister Melissa Rollins; and his dog Champ. Rodney was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Louis and Minnie Inscoe; and brother Robert Rollins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 14 from 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at Storke Funeral Home King George Chapel. A funeral will be held on Friday, January 15 at 2pm at Storke Funeral Home with burial to follow at Historyland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude, Shriners Children’s Hospital, American Diabetes and/or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.