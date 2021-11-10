Rodney Dale Baughan, Sr. 61, of Warsaw, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer Lynn Baughan and the adored son of Lucy Sanders Mothershead and the late Robert Everett Baughan, Sr. Rod was a truck driver for Stella Jones Trucking and a very proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church.
Rod loved being outdoors and was a passionate hunter and fisherman and he was a member of the Cobham Park Hunt Club. Rod loved sports and played on an old-timer’s softball league as well as umpiring for his kids’ games. He loved growing a big vegetable garden and he loved children and animals. He was a kind and generous soul who would always be the first person to offer a hand to a friend in need. He was proud of his service to his country and loved his time in the Army, especially his time stationed in Germany and Texas. He was also proud of his career as a truck driver and he loved being behind the wheel of a rig. He was a great husband, son and brother as well as an adoring father and a doting grandfather. He will be missed.
Rod leaves many people to mourn his loss. He is survived by his wife; his mother; his stepfather Stanley Mothershead; sons Jonathan Baughan and Rodney Baughan, Jr.; his daughters: Nikki Shelley (Nathan), Tabitha Hall and Elizabeth Baughan; his grandchildren: Jordan Baughan, Shelby Baughan, Chase Shelley, Sean Shelley and Natalie Shelley; his brother Ronald E. Baughan; his sister Bridgitt Williams (Steve); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rod was predeceased by his father.
A funeral service to celebrate Rod’s life was held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cobham Park Baptist Church. The Reverends Keith Williams and Walker Gaulding officiated. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to honor Rod’s brave fight with cancer to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org