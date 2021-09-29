Robert James Rock, age 79, of Farnham, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1942 to Robert Judson and Evelyn Headley Rock and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Robert was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, classic cars and was a collector of many different and interesting things.

Robert is survived by a son, Keith Rock; a daughter, Tammy Brown (Ed); grandchildren, Tara Kogon, Justin Rock, Cody Rock, and Lexi Rock; step grandson, Hunter Brown; and great-grandughter, Adalina Chandler.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Carol Martin Rock.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.

