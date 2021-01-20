Robert Elbert King, Jr., age 83, of Farnham, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1937 to Robert Elbert King, Sr. and Goener Smith King and was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Robert was a Sales Distributor with Murray Biscuit Company for over 30 years. He loved deer hunting, enjoyed playing golf for many years and always cheered on the Orioles. Robert loved his family deeply and always treasured spending time with them, especially the family boat rides. He will be dearly missed by his entire family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Fones King; sons, William Robert “Little Robert” King and Michael Elbert King (Gentry); daughters, Darlene I. O’Bier (Chuck) and Joanne K. Hall (Rick); seven grandchildren, David, Ashley, Sonya, Kyle, Josh, Austin and Jacob; seven great-grandchildren, Erianna, Robbie, Trever, Elliott, Kaelyn, Eloise, and Kolby; a brother, Larry “Popeye” King; and sisters, Geraldine Withers and Betty Dameron.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Shirley King and Delma Tallent.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Dunaway officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 100, Haynesville, VA 22472.