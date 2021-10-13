Robert Allen “Robby” Nash, 36, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Robby’s first love was baseball and he remained passionate about the game through not only playing but also coaching and umpiring for his boys. Robby’s greatest joy in life was his children and he shared his enjoyment of the outdoors with them through hunting and fishing. Anyone who met Robby was first welcomed in by his infectious grin, and he never once met a stranger.
Robby is survived by his devoted father, Doug Nash (Karen), sons, Brodey Randolph Nash, and Bladen Robert Nash; step-sons, Brenden and Dominic Gordon; Aunt - Brenda McCurdy (Jay); Uncle - Fran Nash (Kelly); “brother-from-another-mother”, Colin Roberts, and a never ending list of close friends.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Bonnie Lou Ingraham Nash.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home - Montross Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Popes Creek Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond County Animal Shelter, Westmoreland County Animal Shelter, or your local SPCA.