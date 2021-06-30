Richard V. Lee, 84, of Heathsville, Virginia passed away June 7, 2021. He was a U. S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS Burdo and the aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid. He had worked at NASA Goddard and Washington Metro (WMATA).
He is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Lee Emerson (Mark), Janet Lee Snyder (Robert) and Jean Ellen Lee; a son, John Richard Lee (Maria) and a grandson, Nicholas John Lee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn L. Lee; sister, Nancy Chappell, and brother, Robert Lee.
There will be a graveside service at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery, 154 East Church Street, Kilmarnock, VA on Saturday, July 10th at 11:00am
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock, Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560.