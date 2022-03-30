Richard Steven Sivak. Steven was born in Washington, DC, raised in Colonial Beach, VA and was a resident of Calvert County, MD since 2018. Steven was a kind soul who loved to sing Elvis songs. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Betty Sivak. He is survived by his siblings, Brenda Ann Sivak, Paul Joseph Sivak and his wife Sofie, John Albert Sivak and his wife Tracy, James Owen Sivak and his wife Wanda, and Tanya Marie Caruthers and her husband Pat.
The family received friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, Calvert P.A. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Montross, VA.