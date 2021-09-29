Richard George “Ricky” Oord, 56, of Newland, passed away early Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was a commercial waterman. Ricky will always be remembered for his kindness and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abraham and Henorika Oord, Gerrit W.J. and Hermina Robberecht.
Ricky leaves behind his parents, John and Sophia Oord; wife, Milly Oord; son, Steven Oord; daughter-in-law, Chelsea Oord; granddaughter, McKenzie Grace; son, Andy Oord, sister, Carolyn Bullis (Gary); brother, Eric Oord (Debra) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Rappahannock Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Baptist Church, PO Box 991, Montross, VA 22520.