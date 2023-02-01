Richard Edward “Ricky” Sandy, 64, of Reedvillle, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was a member of Northern Neck Baptist Church. He also operated a Rainsoft company, Virginia Quality Water, for 30 years. In his free time, Ricky enjoyed deer hunting as well as watching and hearing the dogs run. He was an amazing friend to have and he often took care of others better than he took care of himself. More than anything in this world, Ricky loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julia Marie Sandy; sons, Richard Cory Sandy (Rachel), Justin Ryan Sandy, and Michael Brandon Sandy; mother, Alice Sandy Blanton; brothers, Christopher Edward Sandy (Vickie) and William Page Sandy (DeAnne); sister, Tracey Lynn James (Mark); nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Ricky is preceded in death by his father, George Edward Sandy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Welch Funeral Home - Montross Chapel. Ricky’s family will begins receiving friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter at PO Box 1000, Montross, VA 22520.
