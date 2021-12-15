Reinhardt, Ephriam Augustus “EA”, 89, of Dunnsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. EA was born on November 10, 1932 in El Dorado, AR, but considered Emporia, VA his hometown. He was a third generation printer and as a teenager his first job was an apprentice for the Independent Messenger newspaper in Emporia where he learned the trade. He later relocated to Richmond, VA and finally to Tappahannock, VA in 1974 when he purchased Barbour Printing Services. He was a well-respected and well-liked businessman. EA was a charter member of the Tappahannock Kiwanis Club; a member of The Virginians Barbershop Chorus; and a choir member, deacon, and trustee of Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville. EA loved to dance, sing, play his guitar, banjo, and ukulele. He loved his family and was always the one to hold and love on the babies. His children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren loved their daddy and granddaddy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, EA Reinhardt Sr and Alma Jackson, and a brother, Victor Reinhardt, and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Thorpe Reinhardt; daughter, Terri White (Baker); sons, Scott Reinhardt (Bridget), and Joey Reinhardt (Judi); grandchildren, Sarah Speer, Leigh Anne Miles, Mathew White, Scotty Reinhardt, Christian Reinhardt, Vivian Reinhardt, Virginia Reinhardt, and Vada Reinhardt; six great-grandchildren, and a large circle of extended family and friends. Visitation was held on Friday, December 10, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Ephesus Baptist Church, 287 Ephesus Church Rd, Dunnsville, VA; funeral services and interment was held Saturday, December 11, at 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in his name to Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P O Box 1109, Dunnsville, VA 22454; Gideons International, P O Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; or The Virginians Barbershop Chorus, 6709 Roundabout Way, Chesterfield, VA 23832.
Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.