On July 6, 2022, Rebecca “Becky” Jo Carver, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Becky was born on April 26, 1951, to Lois and Arthur E. Carver, Jr. in Richmond Virginia, and was raised in Montross, Virginia. Becky was full of life and well-loved by all who knew her, with a smile that lit up the room as she walked in, often with her beloved Westies in tow.
A graduate of Radford College, Becky enjoyed travelling and worked as a flight attendant for Pan Am early in her career. For 21 years, she taught second graders in Spotsylvania. Becky loved music, dancing, laughing with family and friends, and taking care of her Westies.
She boldly shared the gospel and was passionate about studying the Bible and knowing Jesus. Becky is survived by her sisters, Gwen O’Dell (Karl) and Nancy Weakley (Rhys), and brother, Arthur E. Carver, III (Joanne), six nieces, two nephews, and fourteen great nieces and great nephews, many of whom affectionately know her as “Great Aunt Becky”.
A service to celebrate Becky’s life was held at Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw with Reverend Keith Williams officiating on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Andrew Chapel UMC Cemetery in Montross.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Becky to Hospice of the Piedmont at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911.