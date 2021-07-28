Reba Rachel Hawks of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Callao, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was born on August 9, 1929 to Aldy and Lilly Shaw in Amelia, Virginia. She was one of four children. In the early years her parents moved to Montana and Homesteaded a parcel of land, on which Reba worked, helping with the milking, farming, and homemaking. She has a painting that she did of a small house her father built on the homestead.
The family later moved back to Mt. Airy, North Carolina where she met and married Curtis H. Hawks. They were married for 70 years and had three children; Stephen, Jeanette (deceased) and Kenneth; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Reba was a stay-at-home, full time mother and consummate Pastor’s wife for over 50 years as they served five Baptist Churches. Their last full-time pastorate before Curtis’s retirement was at Bethany Baptist Church in Callao where they served for almost 30 years and were loved by all who knew them.
Reba has lived a life that exemplifies integrity, compassion, and her love for family and for many other people whose lives she has touched.
After Curtis’s retirement from Bethany, he accepted an “interim pastorate” at Currioman Baptist Church in Montross for about 12 years. They then moved to Richmond to be near their family and lived at Park West until Curtis’s death in December of 2017. Reba has lived at Chestnut Grove since then.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church with G. C. Harbuck, Kori Kiss, and Randy Newsome officiating. A Celebration of Life was held in the church immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.