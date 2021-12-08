Raymond Lawson

Raymond Lawson, 79, of Stratford Harbour in Montross, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of December 2, 2021 from complications of a fall.

 Ray is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Margie. Also, cherishing his memory, are his daughter, Sherri Tavel and husband, Don; sister, Kay Medley and brother, Larry Hall of West Virginia. Ray loved and adored each and every one of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 As an established home building contractor, Ray touched many lives both professionally and personally. Ray’s compassion and love was demonstrated through his generosity and kind and loving acceptance of all people.                                                            

Celebrating a Life. Please Join us in Honoring Raymond M. Lawson Saturday, December 18, 2021. Service at Noon. Followed by Luncheon at Stratford Harbour Clubhouse 2657 N. Independence Drive, Montross 22520.

Raymond Lawson, 79, of Stratford Harbour in Montross, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of December 2, 2021 from complications of a fall.

 Ray is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Margie. Also, cherishing his memory, are his daughter, Sherri Tavel and husband, Don; sister, Kay Medley and brother, Larry Hall of West Virginia. Ray loved and adored each and every one of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 As an established home building contractor, Ray touched many lives both professionally and personally. Ray’s compassion and love was demonstrated through his generosity and kind and loving acceptance of all people.                                                            

Celebrating a Life. Please Join us in Honoring                                             Raymond M. Lawson Saturday, December 18, 2021.Service at Noon. Followed by Luncheon at Stratford Harbour Clubhouse 2657 N. Independence Drive, Montross 22520.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond Lawson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Saturday, December 18, 2021
12:00PM-3:00PM
Stratford Harbour Clubhouse
2657 N. Independence Drive
MONTROSS, VA 22520
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.