Raymond Lawson, 79, of Stratford Harbour in Montross, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of December 2, 2021 from complications of a fall.
Ray is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Margie. Also, cherishing his memory, are his daughter, Sherri Tavel and husband, Don; sister, Kay Medley and brother, Larry Hall of West Virginia. Ray loved and adored each and every one of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As an established home building contractor, Ray touched many lives both professionally and personally. Ray’s compassion and love was demonstrated through his generosity and kind and loving acceptance of all people.
Celebrating a Life. Please Join us in Honoring Raymond M. Lawson Saturday, December 18, 2021.Service at Noon. Followed by Luncheon at Stratford Harbour Clubhouse 2657 N. Independence Drive, Montross 22520.