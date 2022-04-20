Ralph Risden Brann, 93, of Village, passed away on April 10, 2022, surrounded by family.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Croxton Brann; his children, Reggie Brann (Sharon), Susan Reilly (Mike), Stacey Brann-Hotchkiss (Greg), and Shawn Brann (Julie); grandchildren, Matthew Brann (Jessica), Kathryn Scott (Jarrod), Megan Reilly, Casey Reilly, Michael Reilly, Sophia Brann, Tyler Brann, and Lilly Hotchkiss.
He was also the proud great-grandfather of Taylor and Connor Brann and Joshua and Owen Scott. Ralph is also survived by sisters-in-law, Eleanor Dawson and Waverly Burruss (Tom), and a host of nephews and nieces across the country.
Born January 16, 1929, in Village, Ralph was preceded in death by his parents W. Taylor Brann and Lillie Crossley Brann; his brothers, Wilmot Taylor, Robert McDonald and Edward Lee Brann; and two sisters, Viola Edwards Elsey and Ethel Pruitt Brown.
Ralph worked for People’s Oil Company in Warsaw for over 40 years and as a local farmer for the better part of 50 years. Ralph was also a fixture at Level Green Farm in Montross for many years, working alongside dear friends Gary and Carolyn Sisson. He was a member of Gibeon Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for decades.
Ralph loved the Northern Neck of Virginia and was so very honored to call it home for his entire life. He knew nearly every inch of it – route number by route number, he could tell you how to navigate the area better than anyone. A devoted father and grandfather, it was rare for a family member to travel in the area and not know someone who “did not know Ralph Brann” and for those individuals to remark on his kindness and warm smile. Ralph spoke fondly of his memories from bowling in Tappahannock in duckpin leagues and calling the action behind the plate for high school baseball games. He was still playing softball for Gibeon at the Callao Ruritan Club on Friday nights into his 60’s.
A service was held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gibeon Baptist Church in Village with Rev. Dr. G.C. Harbuck, a long-time friend of the family, and Rev. Keith Williams, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ralph by donating to Gibeon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 139, Lottsburg, VA 22511.