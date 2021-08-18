Peggy Patterson Garland, born September 16, 1943 in Jersey, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Stone Mountain, Georgia on July 31st, 2021. Peggy grew up in Petters Township, Pennsylvania. Early in her career, Peggy was a high school English teacher in North Carolina and Georgia. She moved to Virginia and worked as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America from 1979 to 1983. Peggy graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law in 1986. She practiced law in Westmoreland County, Virginia as a trial attorney where she primarily litigated criminal defense and family law. In addition, Peggy served as Commonwealth’s Attorney for two terms, between 1992 and 2003. Peggy was a beloved community servant in the Northern Neck. She was active in the Westmoreland Housing Coalition, Westmoreland Weavers of the Word, and the Northern Neck Historical Society. Peggy was a gifted writer, one of her most recent accomplishments was the publishing of her book, “Never Pleasing to the World: A Man and His Slaves”.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Broun Garland; and daughter, Elizabeth Garland; former husband Theodore Eli Evans. Peggy is survived by three loving children, Alex Evans (Lisa), Andrea Lindamood (Greg), and Angela Garland Gross; many grandchildren; and Diane Waltrip, a dear friend of many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 305 Montross, VA 22520. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church in Montross, Virginia on August 18, at 1 p.m.