Peggy Lou Carlton Reynolds, age 70, of Saluda, passed away on May 10, 2022. She was born on August 12, 1951, to the late Isaac Christopher Carlton and the late Lucy Martha Coates Carlton. Peggy retired as a hairdresser from the Hair Cuttery in Tappahannock. She was extremely hard working and took pride in making her clients look beautiful. She lovingly referred to everyone as “Puddin”. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing. Peggy rescued many needy dogs over the years. Most of all, she treasured her family. Peggy was the most loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her devoted companion, Joe Scilabro; her daughters, Wendy L. Newsome and Casey Reynolds; grandsons, Landen and Scott; granddaughter, Abby (Brad); great-grandchildren, Henley and Wyatt; and her beloved dogs, Shadow and Diesel. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jamie Newsome; and a sister, Ann “Sweets” Galaskey.
A memorial service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held at a future date. Please check the Welch Funeral Home website for up-to-date information. In lieu of flowers, Peggy’s family asks that you make a donation in her loving memory to a charity dear to her heart; a shelter that places and cares for older/special needs dogs: Little Big Dog Rescue, 26 John Deere Lane, P.O. Box 653, Monterey, VA, 24465 or at www.littlebigdog.org