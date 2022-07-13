Pauline Kay King, age 82, of Montross, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born in Green Cove, Virginia on May 3, 1940 to Joseph Paul and Thelma Trivette Shumate. She was a retired Quality Specialist for Levi Strauss & Company.
Pauline was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Nomini Grove. In her spare time, she loved quilting, gardening, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by them.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, George G. “Sonny” King, Jr.; her daughter, Patti Michelle Jones, and a brother, Odell Shumate.
She is survived by her sons, George Michael King (Laura “K.K.”) and Joseph Paul King (Sherry); grandchildren, Laura Jones, Lisa Lynn Sanford, George Michael King, Jr., Gentry K. Neely, and Megan King; great-grandchildren, Charles Bresinger, Leah Evelyn King, Bre Adaler Neely, Zella Kathryn Neely, Kaelyn James Neely, Alaina Bell Neely, Frankie Sanford, Sawyer Sanford, Gunner Sanford. and Clarke King; brothers, Vernon Shumate, Kenneth Shumate, and J. C. Shumate; and sisters, Shirley Peuttuci and Geneva Miller.
Pauline will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private graveside service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Nomini Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in loving memory of Pauline to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1819 Neenah Road, Montross, VA 22520.