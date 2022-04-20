Patsy Ann Taylor, 69, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Patsy worked for Bay Aging for 40 years and retired as Senior Vice President and was involved in many organizations within the Northern Neck. She enjoyed spending time and attending yard sales with her friend, Linda Jones. Family meant the world to her and she was known for being a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her fiancé of 21 years, Clarence “Hat” Fones; sons, Travis Haydon (Carolyn) and Brian Taylor (Shannon); step-daughter, Beth Clarke (Jason); brother, Ernest Taylor; step-brother, Kevin Jenkins; sister, Pamela Foster; grandchildren, Brittany Clarke, Leslie Clarke and Layney Taylor and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Brewer and Levi Pinon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eugene Taylor and Marion Saunders Jenkins.
A memorial service for Patsy will be held privately at a later date.